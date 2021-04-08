Masters day one: Justin Rose leads the way with superb 65

Justin Rose had a second major title very much on his mind as he took a four-shot lead into day two of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.
Rose made light of difficult conditions to card a remarkable 65, the 2013 US Open champion playing his first seven holes in two over par and the next 10 in nine under thanks to an eagle on the eighth and birdies on the ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman were the only other players to break 70 with rounds of 69, while defending champion Dustin Johnson shot 74 and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both shot 76.
“Obviously I’ve competed in these big tournaments quite a few times, and I’ve got one of them to my name, but we’re looking for more,” said Rose, who lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia in the 2017 Masters.
Tweet of the day
Rory McIlroy did not sound overly sympathetic after hitting his father Gerry in the leg with an errant approach to the seventh during his opening 76.
Quote of the day
“That was the hardest part” – Jack Nicklaus joked with the spectators around the first tee after struggling to bend over sufficiently to get his tee in the ground.
Shot of the day
A fortnight after making a hole-in-one during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tommy Fleetwood was at it again on the 16th at Augusta National.
Worst shot of the day
American Robert Streb suffered a dreaded shank on the par-three 12th.
Round of the day
Two over par after seven holes, Justin Rose played the next 10 in nine under to card a remarkable 65.
Statistic of the day
Justin Rose looked to be playing a different golf course to everyone else with his brilliant 65.
Easiest hole
A generous pin position helped the par-five second hole play to average of 4.705, with 37 players making birdie.
Toughest hole
In contrast the par-four 11th yielded just three birdies and played to an average of 4.511.
Weather forecast
Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Low: 62F High: 82F Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Key tee times (all BST)
1436 – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1554 – Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
1836 – Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe