Tommy Fleetwood hits impressive ace at Masters

Tommy Fleetwood hailed a “very special” moment after making a hole-in-one during the first round of the 85th Masters.

Fleetwood holed his tee shot on the par-three 16th on his way to an opening 74 at Augusta National, a fortnight after also making an ace during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“It was a lovely looking shot,” Fleetwood said. “It was in between clubs. I was sort of verging on a smooth eight, then I said hard nine. That kind of fit the shot a bit more.

Straight into the hole! Tommy Fleetwood aces No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xUMfqyyuno — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

“Hit it, slight pull. It wasn’t going straight at the pin, but it was still a great shot, and a couple of bounces and in.

“It’s really nice to have one at Masters. I think that’s two in two competitive weeks as well. I’m racking them up all of a sudden quickly. I’ll try to keep it going.

“It’s very special. Doing it at a major is great, doing it competitively is great, but at Augusta is probably just another edge.”