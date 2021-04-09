Paul George and Kawhi Leonard star as the LA Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul George scored 33 points with Kawhi Leonard adding another 27 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-103.

The game saw two of the high fliers in the Western Conference face off, and it was a largely even match until the fourth when the Clippers pushed ahead.

The Clippers were up by two going into the last 12 minutes and outscored their opponents 30-22 in the final quarter to record their third straight victory.

Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz kept up their imperious home form with a 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, their 23rd in a row at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds in the win, while Damian Lillard scored 23 for Portland.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 28 as the Miami Heat saw off the Los Angeles Lakers 110-104, a Milwaukee Bucks side without Giannis Antetokounmpo lost to the Dallas Mavericks 116-101 and the Chicago Bulls won their third game in a row with a 122-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept past the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-102 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101.