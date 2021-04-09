Ex-US president George W Bush leads global tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former US president George W Bush has praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s devotion to worthy causes and to others after his death aged 99.

In a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, Mr Bush said: “He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the rest of Philip’s family.

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with the death of Prince Philip.

Mr Trudeau said he was a “man of great service to others”, first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

He said Philip had a special relationship with the Canadian armed forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Queen is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Germany’s president said Prince Philip will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to the Queen.

He said it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humour first hand at meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Mr Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Mr Steinmeier added.

“His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom”.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Mr Beaune added.