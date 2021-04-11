Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

by Press Association
April 11, 2021, 7:51 am
Rescue workers are trying to reach 21 coal miners trapped by an underground flood in north-west China (Gao Han/Xinhua News Agency/AP)
Rescuers are trying to reach 21 coal miners trapped by an underground flood in north-west China, a state news agency reported on Sunday.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6.10pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said.

It said eight people had been rescued.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

