21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

Rescuers are trying to reach 21 coal miners trapped by an underground flood in north-west China, a state news agency reported on Sunday.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6.10pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said.

It said eight people had been rescued.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.