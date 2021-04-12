The sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rachel Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday aboard Minella Times, while Hideki Matsuyama became the first male Japanese player to claim a major championship with victory at the Masters.

In the Premier League, Manchester United closed the gap at the top of the table after Mason Greenwood wrapped up a 3-1 win over Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

There had been a shock for Pep Guardiola’s City on Saturday lunchtime when the leaders were dramatically beaten by 10-man Leeds.

Holders Exeter were edged out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Leinster while in rugby league, St Helens were among the winners as they beat Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile the sporting world took the opportunity to pay tribute to Prince Philip, with a series of two minute silence prior to all major matches.