One dead in shooting near Paris hospital

Police in Paris are hunting for a gunman who opened fire near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.

Witnesses at the scene suggested it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism.

Paris police said the gunman fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.

Noura Berrahmouni, of the DSPAP Alliance, said the injured person, a woman, was a security agent for the hospital.

A woman talks to police officers after a shooting in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

“It was so fast we suppose it was a score-settling … If not, we think there would be more victims,” she said.

The gunman wore a hood and fired several times, according to witnesses on BFM-TV.