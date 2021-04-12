Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin becomes a father for the first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has become a father for the first time after welcoming a son with actress partner Brenda Song.

A representative for the couple said Song, best-known for playing London Tipton in comedy series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, gave birth on April 5.

The boy, born in Los Angeles, is named Dakota after Culkin’s sister who was killed by a car in 2008 aged 29.

Culkin, 40, Song, 33 and their newborn son, who weighed 6lb 14oz, are “healthy and happy”, according to Michelle Bega, Culkin’s representative.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, the couple said: “We are overjoyed.”

Culkin and Song met on the set of 2019 comedy drama Changeland.

He was one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s and is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films.

He is currently filming series 10 of American Horror Story alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.