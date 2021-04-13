Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True’s third birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Khloe Kardashian shared a touching tribute to daughter True as she celebrated her third birthday.

The reality TV star – who was recently mired in controversy over editing her social media pictures – threw a party for True, her only child with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 36, shared pictures from the party, showing True surrounded by pink balloons. She also posted a tribute to her daughter.

“I am not ready for you to be 3,” Kardashian wrote. “I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me.

“You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!’ I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of.”

Kardashian described True as “my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world” and said “watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honours”.

She added: “Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel.”

Last week Kardashian issued a strident response to criticism she received for for editing the pictures she shares on social media.

An unfiltered picture was accidentally posted and the star’s team tried to have it removed.

In a lengthy response, Kardashian defended her right to edit the pictures and vowed to keep doing so.

She said: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.”