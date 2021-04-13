China’s exports rise 30.6% in March to 241bn dollars

Something went wrong - please try again later.

China’s exports surged 30.6% in March compared to the previous year as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

Exports rose to 241 billion dollars (£175.5 billion), decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% surge in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 38% over a year earlier to 227.3 billion dollars (£165.5 billion) in a sign of reviving Chinese economic activity.

Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy and demand for Chinese-made masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.