How sport has changed to avoid clash with Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Formula One has become the latest sporting event to make changes to its schedule to avoid overlapping with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at those events:

Football

As a mark of respect for His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the #PL has rescheduled the match between @Wolves & @SheffieldUnited, due to be played on Saturday 17 April at 15:00 BST, to kick off later in the day at 20:15 BST More: https://t.co/igH2WpHtdh pic.twitter.com/S8ifUSFiio — Premier League (@premierleague) April 12, 2021

The Premier League game between Wolves and Sheffield United has changed from a 3pm kick-off to 8.15pm, while the day’s other game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12.30pm as planned. It is understood the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City will keep its original 5.30pm kick-off time. Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Celtic was rescheduled to 3pm on Sunday. The Old Firm fixture at Ibrox, originally set for 4pm on Saturday, was among a raft of fourth-round ties moved by the Scottish Football Association.

All fixtures in the EFL have moved from Saturday 3pm kick-offs, with the majority switching to 12.30pm. Grassroots football leagues, which come under the jurisdiction of the Football Association, are understood to have been advised to avoid play between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

Rugby union

Premiership Rugby statement following the news of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his funeral service. pic.twitter.com/7aVt8gid3c — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) April 10, 2021

All four Premiership matches being played on Saturday have been moved, with two kicking off at 12.30pm and two at 5pm.

Cricket

As a mark of respect, all nine LV= County Championship matches will pause between 2:50-4:10 on Saturday 17 April, to coincide with the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 11, 2021

All nine LV= Insurance County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes and the England and Wales Cricket Board has asked recreational cricket clubs to stop play for an hour to pay their respects,

alongside observing the one-minute silence at 3pm.

Tennis

Heather Watson will lead the British team in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico (Steven Paston/PA)

On day two of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup play-off with Mexico at the

National Tennis Centre, Saturday’s opening singles match have moved forward 30 minutes to 11.30am, no play will take place between 3-4pm and the day’s second contest will begin no earlier than 4.15pm.

Formula One

This weekend's schedule has been adjusted as a mark of respect for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Saturday's sessions are 1 hour earlier; Friday moves back 30 minutes There will be a minute's silence ahead of qualifying pic.twitter.com/Cy5ZnscDio — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2021

Qualifying for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been brought

forward by an hour and will now take place from 1300-1400BST. As a result, final practice will move to 1000-1100 in order to comply with the regulations which state qualifying must be two hours after FP3. A minute’s silence will also be held before qualifying at Imola.

Horse racing

Aye Right (near side) is favourite for Sunday’s Scottish Grand National (Michael Steele/PA)High-profile race meetings at Ayr and Newbury scheduled for Saturday have been switched to the following afternoon. As a result, the Coral Scottish Grand

National fixture at the Scottish venue and the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials

meeting at the west Berkshire course will now be held on Sunday.

No racing is due to take place in Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on

Saturday. Meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony.