YouTube star Jake Paul denies Justine Paradise sexual assault allegations

Prominent YouTuber Jake Paul has denied sexually assaulting TikTok star Justine Paradise.

Paradise shared a 20-minute video online and alleged Paul, 24, forced her to perform oral sex on him and touched her without her consent.

She said they met several times from June 2019 and she visited Paul’s home in Southern California, known as the Team 10 house.

The alleged assault took place at the house in July of that year, according to Paradise.

She said Paul took her to his room before assaulting her, despite her telling him “no”.

“He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” Paradise alleged. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”

Paradise said she had not come forward sooner because she signed a non-disclosure agreement upon entering the property.

Paul, who is preparing for a high-profile boxing match, said the allegations are “100% false” and suggested the timing of the accusation was designed to draw attention from the fight.

In a statement shared online, he said: “Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false.

“Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week.”

Paul, who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, said he plans to pursue legal action against Paradise, claiming she is guilty of defamation.

He said: “There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more importantly, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”

Paul, whose older brother Logan is also a famous YouTube personality, said he was in a relationship at the time of the alleged assault and described himself as a “momma’s boy”.

He said, “I respect women and mothers more than anything” and added: “I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.”

Paul said he will “fight this to the end to prove my innocence” and described the allegations as “preposterous”.

He added: “As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news, and false accusations unfortunately is a part of this job. I won’t back down from it and years from now my character as individual will show and shine through these dark moments.”