UEFA confirms Rome as ninth definite host city for Euro 2020

Rome has been confirmed as the ninth definite Euro 2020 host by tournament organisers UEFA.

The Italian capital, which will stage the opening match of the delayed continental finals on June 11, did not provide a minimum capacity guarantee to UEFA by the initial April 7 deadline.

However, UEFA said on Wednesday that the Stadio Olimpico would be at a minimum 25 per cent capacity for the four matches it will host – three group games and a quarter-final.

🏟️ 🇮🇹 UEFA has today received confirmation that Rome's Stadio Olimpico is guaranteed to have at least 25% capacity for this summer’s #EURO2020 tournament. Full story: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) April 14, 2021

“UEFA has today received from the Italian Football Association, confirmation from the Italian government that the UEFA Euro 2020 matches scheduled for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, will take place with spectators,” a UEFA statement read.

“The authorities have guaranteed at least 25 per cent of the stadium’s capacity will be filled. As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament.

“Fans with tickets for matches in Rome should note that there will be no exemptions granted to any travel restrictions that will be in place at the time, for people arriving from outside Italy.”

UEFA is determined to be able to safely welcome as many supporters into venues as possible for its showpiece national team event, despite coronavirus infection rates remaining high across Europe.

Bilbao, Dublin and Munich are the three cities that UEFA is still seeking additional information from.

The FAI has today made a submission to UEFA regarding EURO 2020 in conjunction with our LOS partners in Government, Dublin City Council and the Aviva Stadium – a statement from the Association is available here ➡️ https://t.co/mxjaI3rTb6 pic.twitter.com/s1FU4sXsVf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 7, 2021

Bilbao and Dublin appear most likely to lose matches if they are unable to guarantee access to any spectators by April 19.

UEFA’s executive committee meets that day, followed by UEFA Congress on April 20, where final hosting arrangements are set to be made.

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement last week saying it was not in a position to provide minimum assurances, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (TCAGSM) had nothing new to report when contacted by the PA news agency on Tuesday.

Local government in Bilbao initially said it was able to welcome fans to the San Mames stadium, but the Spanish federation said last week it would be “impossible” for Bilbao to have crowds.

The English FA has said it stands ready to host extra matches if called upon.

Wembley is currently due to host seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and the final (PA)

Group matches at Wembley, along with the last-16 match there, are set to be at 25 per cent capacity – 22,500 – while the hope is to be able to at least double that limit for the semi-finals and final at the same venue.

The Scottish Government has given approval for 12,000 spectators to be at Hampden Park in Glasgow for the games it is hosting in June, which equates to 25 per cent capacity.