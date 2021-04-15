Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals he contracted malaria on international duty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he has been hospitalised after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month.

The forward missed Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United and was also absent for the Gunners’ Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Arsenal had said Aubameyang was missing due to “illness” without going into detail but, just moments before his team-mates kicked off in the Czech capital, the Gabon international posted the news of his illness on Instagram.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago. I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us!Let‘s go and get it @arsenal.”

Aubameyang started the first leg against Slavia on the bench but came on to set up Nicolas Pepe as the game finished 1-1.

It remains to be seen how long the 31-year-old will now be sidelined.