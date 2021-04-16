Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: It feels terrible to silence yourself

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter three weeks after she quit the platform, saying: “It feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself.”

The model and TV personality, 35, was known for her social media presence before she deactivated her account on March 25, when it had 13.7 million followers.

She has now re-activated the account and continues to be verified but fans will have to re-follow her.

She wrote: “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.

“I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

When one follower asked her how she has been, she replied: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has often shared intimate details of her life online and was widely praised for her unvarnished revelations about the loss of the couple’s baby during her pregnancy last year.

Announcing her departure from Twitter last month, she wrote: “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Teigen, who has two children with Legend, 42, said she has “learned an incredible amount” from her time on Twitter, telling her followers: “Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

She said “one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity,” adding she was “sensitive”.

Teigen said: “I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”