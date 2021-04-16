Sarah Jessica Parker weighs in on Aidan’s return for Sex And The City reboot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sarah Jessica Parker has said the response to reports John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan in the next Sex And The City show has been “amazing.”

Corbett, 59, played the furniture designer Aidan Shaw, the love interest of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, between 2000 and 2003 and also appeared in the 2010 film sequel.

Earlier this year it was confirmed Sex And The City will be back with a “new chapter” – but without actress Kim Cattrall.

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will star in And Just Like That, a new TV series.

Fans will see their characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the “even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

Cattrall played man-eater Samantha in the hit TV series, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

(left to right) Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of Sex And The City 2 (Ian West/PA)

Corbett has told US newspaper The New York Post’s Page Six column that he will appear in the show, and when asked how many episodes he will appear in, he said: “I think I might be in quite a few.

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

The news was shared by popular Instagram account Every Outfit On Sex & The City, which is followed by many of the stars of the show.

Parker commented on the post: “I’m not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett’s interview deals in facts or fiction but the response is amazing to read… x”

Rumours of a rift with Parker were fuelled when Cattrall said the cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down another movie.