Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says he wants to leave club at end of the season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hansi Flick has revealed his intentions to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga champions bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to Paris St Germain with a 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Germany international Jamal Musiala, who represented England at youth-team level, struck twice to help Bayern stay on course for the title, but they look set to be without head coach Flick once the campaign comes to its conclusion in May.

“I would like to get out of my contract at the end of the season. That is a fact,” Flick told Sky, as quoted by Kicker.

“It was just important to me that the team find out about this from me.”

Flick is reported to have told the Bayern squad and the hierarchy at the club following their European exit in Paris.

The former Germany assistant manager signed a new deal until the summer of 2023 last April and conceded there is no guarantee his terms will be ended by mutual consent.

He added: “I only expressed my wish. I also know that I have a contract. After Paris it was a good time to tell the club.”

During an 18-month spell in Munich, Flick has guided the team to a historic treble and is in the running to replace Joachim Low, who will step down as Germany national team boss after this summer’s European Championships.

The duo worked together for eight years before the 56-year-old quit coaching duties with his country in 2014 and took up a role with Bayern as Niko Kovac’s number two in the summer of 2019.

In November of that year he replaced the Croatian as manager at Allianz Arena and has currently won six trophies during his tenure, but also clashed with the board.

Flick said: “The future is not at all clear. There has been no discussion about that. Of course, the DFB is an option that every coach has to consider.

“But I have to digest everything first, the last few weeks have not been easy for me either. That’s why the process of telling the club and of course my team was extremely important today. “