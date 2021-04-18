Peloton treadmill should not be used by those with children or pets – regulator

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The US safety regulator has warned those with children and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Saturday that it had received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill.

The results have included fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.

Any owner of a treadmill – whether made by Peloton or not – should follow these warnings, as they are included in the applicable safety standards, which the Peloton Tread+ meets.” — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 17, 2021

New York-based Peloton said in a news release the warning was “inaccurate and misleading”.

It added there was no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it, it is turned off when not in use and its safety key is removed.

Sales of Peloton equipment have soared during the pandemic as virus-weary people avoid gyms and work out at home instead.

The company brought in 1 billion dollars (£720 million) in revenue in the last three months of 2020, more than double its revenue from the same period a year before.