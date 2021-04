Formula One announces 10-year agreement to race in Miami from 2022

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Formula One bosses have announced an agreement to stage a race in Miami from next season.

The Grand Prix has been in the pipeline for a number of years following American conglomerate Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport in 2017.

But after a series of setbacks, a 10-year deal to race at the Hard Rock Stadium – home to NFL team Miami Dolphins – was confirmed ahead of Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP.

WE"RE GOING TO MIAMI 🌴 Starting in 2022, F1 has signed a 10-year deal to race at a circuit around Miami's iconic Hard Rock Stadium 🙌 #MiamiGP #F1 @f1miami pic.twitter.com/562e2G7ru7 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

The round in Miami, the first in the sport’s history, becomes the second F1 race to be staged in the United States, with Austin’s Circuit of the Americas a permanent fixture on the calendar since 2012.

New F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to announce that Formula One will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022.

“The US is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

“We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community.

“We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s announcement, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said: “America is such a big place and it always felt like we needed two races, if not more there, to integrate with the audience because they are such big sporting fans.

“Montreal has always been our favourite spot to go to because of the weather, but when Miami comes on the calendar that is going to be the favourite spot for everyone.”

Lewis Hamilton said Miami would be a favourite among the drivers (Bryn Lennon/AP)

The new track will be 3.36 miles long and is set to incorporate 19 corners and three straights.

A date for the race is yet to be announced, but Domenicali confirmed it would take place in the second quarter of the season.

It is understood the Miami round could dovetail with the Canadian Grand Prix which is traditionally staged in June.

Domenicali also added that there are no plans to add extra races in the US and said next year’s calendar is likely to feature 23 grands prix.

#F1 – @F1 is delighted to announce that the Miami Grand Prix at @HardRockStadium in Miami Gardens will join the 2022 @FIA Formula 1 World Championship under a ten year deal. The exact date of the race on the 2022 calendar will be set out at a later time 🇺🇸https://t.co/C4JPOJ52AL pic.twitter.com/sdbHwIo5qm — FIA (@fia) April 18, 2021

The same number of rounds have been scheduled for this season, but it is expected some of those could fall by the wayside given the precarious nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO of the Miami Dolphins Tom Garfinkel said: “The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula One racing is as big as it gets.

“We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula One and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.”