Stewart Cink keeps his cool to claim third RBC Heritage title

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink finished four shots clear in South Carolina on Sunday to comfortably clinch his third RBC Heritage title.

The 47-year-old, who previously won at Hilton Head in 2000 and 2004, went into the final round with a five-stroke lead on the back of a 54-hole record-score of 18-under 195.

The American then held his nerve on Sunday, picking up two birdies and a bogey to ease to his eighth tour victory with a score of one-under 70.

Speaking to reporters after his win, Cink said: “It was just a really good, solid week all the way through.

Add it to the list! @StewartCink crushed the course all week long on the way to his third Plaid Jacket at the 53rd #RBCHeritage. 🏆 – 2021🏆 – 2004🏆 – 2000 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hXJ3jeNrsf — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) April 18, 2021

“It was pretty spectacular the first two days, it was like I could do no wrong. Then the weekend was just a bunch of solid hitting, nothing exciting, but enough.”

Cink’s compatriot Harold Varner III and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo carded a 66 and 68 respectively to split the second-place honours, while England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 68 to feature among a three-way tie for fourth.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry bounced back from a lacklustre 72 on Saturday by carding a five-under 66 on Sunday to close out his tournament in ninth place.

63-63-69-70. 🏆 What a week for @StewartCink alongside his son, Reagan. pic.twitter.com/ZXoShzl0Qv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 18, 2021

England’s Danny Willett and Matt Wallace both finished 10 shots back from Cink on nine-under – closely followed by fellow Britons Tom Lewis on eight-under, and Tyrell Hatton on six-under.

Their compatriot Ian Poulter nabbed a share of 48th-place with a final round 70, while Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre finished his week with a disastrous 78.

Rounding out the British contingent was Englishman Lee Westwood, who finished two shots off last place with an overall score of three-over par.