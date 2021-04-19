Jose Mourinho’s record during his managerial career to date

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham boss after a disappointing season.
The Portuguese was brought in to turn Spurs into trophy winners but has been removed days before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and with the north London outfit lying seventh in the Premier League.
Here is a club-by-club record of the Portuguese’s managerial career to date.
Benfica (September 20, 2000 to December 5, 2000)
Played: 11
Won: 6
Drew: 3
Lost: 2
Win percentage: 54.55
Trophies: None
Uniao De Leiria (July 2001 to January 23, 2002)
Played: 20
Won: 9
Drew: 7
Lost: 4
Win percentage: 45.00
Trophies: None
Porto (January 23, 2002 to May 26, 2004)
Played: 127
Won: 91
Drew: 21
Lost: 15
Win percentage: 71.65
Trophies: Primeira Liga (2003, 2004); Portuguese Cup (2003); UEFA Cup (2003); Champions League (2004).
Chelsea (first spell: June 2, 2004 to September 20, 2007)
Played: 185
Won: 124
Drew: 40
Lost: 21
Win percentage: 67.03
Trophies: Premier League (2005, 2006); League Cup (2005, 2007); FA Cup (2007).
Inter Milan (June 2, 2008 to May 28, 2010)
Played: 108
Won: 67
Drew: 26
Lost: 15
Win percentage: 62.04
Trophies: Serie A (2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2010); Champions League (2010)
Real Madrid (May 31, 2010 to June 1, 2013)
Played: 178
Won: 128
Drew: 28
Lost: 22
Win percentage: 71.91
Trophies: Primera Division (2012); Copa del Rey (2011).
Chelsea (second spell: June 3, 2013 to December 17, 2015)
Played: 136
Won: 80
Drew: 28
Lost: 28
Win percentage: 58.82
Trophies: Premier League (2015); League Cup (2015).
Manchester United (May 27, 2016 to December 18, 2018)
Played: 144
Won: 84
Drew: 31
Lost: 29
Win percentage: 58.33
Trophies: EFL Cup (2017); Europa League (2017)
Tottenham (November 20, 2019 to April 19, 2021)
Played: 86
Won: 44
Drew: 19
Lost: 23
Win percentage: 51.16
Trophies: None.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe