How Super League dozen have fared in European competition

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ are among 12 teams who announced on Sunday night they are to join a breakaway European Super League.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham were joined by Spanish sides Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Serie A trio AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the European records of those clubs involved – and some of those missing out.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the European Cup’s top clubs but several repeat winners will miss out (PA graphic)

6 – Liverpool have the most European Cup or Champions League wins of England’s breakaway group, with only fellow Super League proponents Real Madrid and AC Milan having won more.

3 – Manchester United have won the competition three times, with Chelsea the only other winners among the six Premier League clubs.

2 – European Cups won by current Championship side Nottingham Forest. Barring Liverpool and United, that is more than the other English clubs in the breakaway put together.

Nottingham Forest parade the European Cup in 1979 (PA)

1 – Scottish giants Celtic have also won the competition once, matching Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham’s combined total.

5 – clubs with multiple European Cups who are not currently involved in the Super League, including reigning champions and six-time winners Bayern Munich. Ajax have won the competition four times, with Porto and Benfica joining Forest on two.

4 – Super League members who have never won the European Cup, with Atletico joining City, Arsenal and Spurs.

40 – the 12 clubs in the breakaway have won 40 of the 65 European Cups, including 21 of 28 in the Champions League era.

22 – total European trophies won by the six English clubs – 10 in the European Cup or Champions League, six in the UEFA Cup or Europa League and six Cup Winners’ Cups. City and Arsenal’s only successes have come in the latter competition.