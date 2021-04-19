Michael B Jordan: I’ve become less concerned about criticism of my work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael B Jordan said he has become “less concerned” about criticism of his work as he has got older.

The actor, 34, told Men’s Health UK he has realised he is “never going to make everybody happy”.

“For all the success I’ve had, there are going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me,” he told the magazine.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realise that this is what it is, you start to understand.

“I’m never going to make everybody happy. People are always going to have their opinions abut me.

“People can make up something completely false that has no f****** substance or anything.

“I can’t do anything about that… but as I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and more comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become much less concerned about it.”

Jordan, who starred as Donnie Creed in the Creed boxing movies and also played the villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, added that his legacy is frequently on his mind.

(Ian West/PA)

“What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot,” he said.

“This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain.

“Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another.”

Jordan said he had “lost a friend” when Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died in August last year aged 43.

“There are a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I know time is limited and life is short,” Jordan said.

“I try not to take it for granted. It’s really made me focus on that.”

Read the full Michael B Jordan interview in the May issue of Men’s Health UK, on sale from April 21.