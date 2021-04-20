Dimitri Van den Bergh keeps top spot in Premier League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dimitri Van den Bergh consolidated top spot on night seven of the Unibet Premier League after withstanding a spirited comeback from Rob Cross.

Van den Bergh led 6-2 but Cross hit back to win two legs in succession before the Belgian rediscovered his poise to take the one more leg he required to seal a 7-4 win.

Both Nathan Aspinall and Michael Van Gerwen, who began the night level on points with Van Den Bergh at the top, drew their respective matches.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗣! Victories for Jose de Sousa, Dimitri Van den Bergh and James Wade on Night Seven of the Unibet Premier League. pic.twitter.com/5Id6pVI3JQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 20, 2021

Van Gerwen was denied victory against fellow former multiple world champion Gary Anderson who hauled back to force a 6-6 draw by hitting tops with his last dart.

And Aspinall missed two darts at double top for victory, allowing Jonny Clayton to steal in and claim a point from another 6-6 draw.

James Wade jumped out of the relegation zone as he won four frames in a row to beat Peter Wright, recording an average of over 105 in the process.

Glen Durrant’s elimination was confirmed as the reigning champion went down 7-4 to Jose de Sousa.