All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League proposals

All six Premier League clubs announced they have withdrawn from the hugely controversial European Super League on a dramatic night.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the club “regret the anxiety and upset caused by the proposal” while Arsenal apologised for their “mistake” in signing up for the venture.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were a little more prosaic in confirming they were pulling out of the breakaway league with short statements, but the fallout is unlikely to end there.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

Ed Woodward announced he will step down as United executive vice-chairman by the end of 2021, while Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher called for changes at the top at the Red Devils and Liverpool, the teams they respectively support.

In response to their departures, the Super League announced early on Wednesday morning it is considering “appropriate steps to reshape the project”.

A statement said: “Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

“Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

“The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.

“Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.”

Liverpool revealed their involvement had been “discontinued”, while United said they had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders” and “will not be participating” in the Super League.

City said they “formally enacted the procedures to withdraw”, while Chelsea have “begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group” which they joined “late last week”.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the withdrawal of the English clubs from the planned breakaway league.

“I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake. But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

“The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said the position of a number of the club’s board is now “untenable”, but in the meantime fans, players, managers and pundits alike were celebrating an important victory.

The fans have always been and will always be integral to Liverpool Football Club. In so many ways they are the Club. I am relieved to know that the Club has listened to them. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 20, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the announcements of the English clubs’ withdrawals as “the right result”.

Johnson tweeted: “I welcome last night’s announcement.

“This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game.”

I welcome last night’s announcement. This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 21, 2021

Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s absolutely incredible. There was large concern yesterday morning as a Manchester United fan thinking Joel Glazer put his name on a statement – you thought it’s going to be difficult to back down.

“But City have enacted withdrawal proceedings and Chelsea are doing the same. It’s gone, done!”

Carragher, like Neville an outspoken critic of the Super League, tweeted a picture of a headstone engraved with the inscription “European Super League, born April 18, 2021, died April 20, 2021.”

"The Glazers have no place in Manchester anymore."@GNev2 believes the 'roots' of #MUFC's problems lie with the ownership. pic.twitter.com/eedqaoFXUZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2021

Carragher claimed the comments of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, midfielder James Milner and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford after Monday night’s match helped swing the balance.

“I just think the reaction of everybody, Jurgen Klopp coming out last night, James Milner and Patrick Bamford,” he told Sky Sports on Tuesday evening.

“Yesterday afternoon I was fearful. It was really serious, it felt like there was no fight, that the ship had sailed.

“But after the game I felt re-energised and was confident this would be over after those players came out. That gave me a huge lift. I said as soon as one goes that’s the end of it, and it’s finished.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson led the backlash within the club with a tweet which read: “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. This is our collective position.

“Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You’ll never walk alone.”

Carragher says club owners Fenway Sports Group should no longer continue at the helm.

“Klopp threw the owners under the bus, the captain has, Kenny Dalglish has,” he added.

“I don’t know what they are hanging on for. I don’t see a future for the ownership on the back of this.”