Jennifer Lopez wraps filming on romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she has wrapped filming on romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.

The pop star and Hollywood actress – who last week confirmed she and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement – announced the end of production for her latest film on Instagram.

Lopez, 51, shared pictures from the set in the Dominican Republic with her co-stars including Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

“That’s A Wrap!” she wrote in the caption.

Shotgun Wedding features a couple who get cold feet on the eve of their big day before the entire party is taken hostage by a criminal gang.

Lopez stars in the film as Darcy. Last week she ended intense speculation surrounding her relationship with former professional baseball star Rodriguez, 45, and confirmed they had separated.

The now-former couple started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019 after he proposed in the Bahamas.

In a joint statement to US morning show Today, they said: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank-you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

American actor Armie Hammer was originally set to star opposite Lopez in Shotgun Wedding before he pulled out of the project after his career was engulfed in controversy.

He was initially accused of inappropriate behaviour on social media before police in Los Angeles launched an investigation into allegations he raped a woman.