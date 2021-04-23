Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

The Daily Star says Manchester United may have much higher hopes they can bring forward Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford following the news of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s impending departure. The Red Devils have been consistently linked with bringing the former Manchester City trainee back to the north west but Woodward had never gone near Borussia Dortmund’s valuation for the England international.

Unlike Sancho, Nabil Bentaleb has failed to find form in the Bundesliga but that has reportedly not stopped Premier League interest in the midfielder. The France-born Algeria player came through Tottenham’s academy before signing permanently with Schalke in 2017 and spending time on loan at Newcastle last season. The 26-year-old will be a free agent when his contract expires in July and the Sun cites Algerian and Italian outlets as reporting Burnley are interested in him, with Greek side Olympiacos also said to be keen on securing his services.

Relegation could see West Brom’s Sam Johnstone picked up by another club (Tim Keeton/PA)

West Brom have set a price for their goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Evening Standard. The Baggies want £10million for the 28-year-old, who is being courted by Tottenham and West Ham. Spurs may have the edge, though, with Hammers boss David Moyes prioritising the recruitment of Jesse Lingard this off-season.

The Sun reports Bruno Fernandes will sign a new contract with Manchester United, but only if Paul Pogba also recommits at Old Trafford. The Portugal midfielder, 26, has scored 36 goals and provided 22 assists across 72 appearances since joining United in January 2020.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jannik Vestergaard: Tottenham and Juventus want to sign Southampton’s Denmark defender, 28, with Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb also reporting his management will soon meet with representatives from Roma.

Heading off: Edinson Cavani reportedly wants to fly away from Manchester United and start scoring elsewhere (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Edinson Cavani: The 34-year-old Uruguay striker has told bosses at Old Trafford he wants to leave Manchester United to be closer to family in South America, according to Argentinian outlet Depo, which notes he has been linked to Boca Juniors in recent months.