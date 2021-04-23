Hugo Lloris believes Ryan Mason is ready for management

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says Ryan Mason has already shown he is ready to be a successful manager.

Mason, 29, became the youngest boss in Premier League history when he was appointed as Spurs’ interim head coach until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday.

The former Spurs midfielder, who was forced to retire in 2018 after a sickening head injury, has only been working as a coach in the club’s academy for two years, but has impressed Lloris – a former team-mate – with his approach.

He started with a 2-1 win over Southampton in his first game in charge on Wednesday and his credentials will now be put firmly to the test in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City.

“Honestly if the club gives him this responsibility it’s because he’s got the confidence of people at the club,” the France goalkeeper said.

“He’s got the club DNA. Then he’s got the football approach he tried to bring to the team. I think in the second half, we saw a bit of his way and his approach.

“You would be surprised, you would be surprised. He’s ready. He knows exactly what to say to the players.

“He’s got the proximity to the players that’s helping him. Then it’s about the [team] leaders as well to show their leadership. But he’s got a real philosophy of football. It will surprise you.

“Everything has happened so quick. We only had two days to prepare for the game against Southampton and now it’s going to be a short time to the final.

“But even with a short time, he gave us a team structure, a shape. He gave us his football approach.

“To be honest, he’s 29 years old but he shows more maturity than that. And confidence. He transmits this good energy to the players.

“To be honest, I think the players have more responsibility than before and we have to perform better and better to finish as strongly as we can.”

Mourinho was sacked after a dismal 2021, where Spurs slipped out of not only Premier League title contention but also the European places, as well as suffering an embarrassing Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Lloris was scathing of the dressing room in the wake of that defeat and says the players have to share the blame.

"It's just a disgrace. I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible." Hugo Lloris didn't hold back following Tottenham's Europa League exit.#UEL pic.twitter.com/dl7JZYS8am — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

“The situation doesn’t change my respect for Jose. He’s a great football man,” Lloris said.

“He has proved that in the past and for sure he will prove it in the future. I just feel sad that he didn’t work like we wanted at Spurs.

“Of course we have to share the responsibility. The players first because we are the actors. Then when the club makes the decision, as a player you have to respect it.

“We know the situation we’re in. We have to finish as high as we can and give everything for the club. Today even more than ever we have to give all for the club.”

Spurs are aiming to end a 13-year trophy drought this weekend against City in the Carabao Cup, as they bid to put League Cup final defeats in 2009 and 2015 and the 2019 Champions League final behind them.

Lloris said: “The only thing that we know in football is that you never know when the next opportunity to win a trophy will be.

“So we have to be at our best, work as a team and leave everything on the pitch with pride.

“We know we’re going to face the best possible team you find in England but I think we must be exciting, try to live this moment 100 per cent with full energy and motivation and try everything to make it happen.”