French policewoman fatally stabbed inside station

A French police officer has been stabbed to death inside her police station near the famed historic Rambouillet chateau, authorities said.

Her attacker was shot and killed by officers at the scene.

The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told the Associated Press.

The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

Police near the scene of the stabbing in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris (Clement Lanot via AP)

Investigators were looking into whether there might have been a link to terrorism, but the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it is not currently involved in the investigation.

“We are in a state of astoundment,” Karl Olive, vice president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place south-west of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 metres from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations.

Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

Police near the scene (Clement Lanot via AP)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, interior minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.