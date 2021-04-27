Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

India records 320,000 new cases as foreign help arrives

By Press Association
April 27, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: April 27, 2021, 2:36 pm
Family members of a Covid-19 victim perform the last rites at a crematorium in Jammu on Monday as the pandemic continued to worsen in India (Channi Anand/AP)
Family members of a Covid-19 victim perform the last rites at a crematorium in Jammu on Monday as the pandemic continued to worsen in India (Channi Anand/AP)

India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday as the country’s sinking health system started receiving much-needed support from foreign nations.

Tuesday’s 323,144 new infections raised India’s total past 17.6 million, behind only the United States.

It ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic, but the decline likely reflects lower weekend testing rather than reduced spread of the virus.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The health ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in 24 hours, with roughly 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register