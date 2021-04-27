Billie Eilish to release new album Happier Than Ever

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billie Eilish is to release new album Happier Than Ever this summer.

It will be the 19-year-old US singer’s second album following the 2019 release of When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go?

The 16-track album has been written by Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Eilish wrote on Instagram: “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!

“this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.

“i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Eilish shared the message alongside an image of what appeared to be the album cover, which contains a close-up of her tearful face.

The singer’s debut album spent three weeks at the top of the UK album chart.

Eilish also revealed she will release a new single on Thursday.

Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30.