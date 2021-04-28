World Championship semi-finals head-to-head

MARK SELBY v STUART BINGHAM

37 AGE 44

4 WORLD RANKING 18

19 RANKING TITLES 6

8 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 2

17 HEAD TO HEAD 18

Won (2014, 2016, 2017) CRUCIBLE BEST Won (2015)

Selby and Bingham have only met once previously in a ‘triple crown’ event, in the last 16 of the Masters in 2013, when Selby battled back from 5-1 down to win 6-5, and went on to win the title. Selby’s stunning resurgence makes him a strong favourite to reach a fifth Crucible final, but there is no doubt Bingham, battle-hardened by coming through qualifying, is playing his best snooker since he won the world title in 2015.

SHAUN MURPHY v KYREN WILSON

38 AGE 29

7 WORLD RANKING 6

9 RANKING TITLES 4

3 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 0

6 HEAD TO HEAD 3

Won (2005) CRUCIBLE BEST Runner-up (2020)

Murphy will wish for a repeat of the pair’s meeting in last year’s Welsh Open final, which resulted in an unlikely 9-1 victory. In reality, Wilson’s game has improved enormously, highlighted by his run to last year’s final, and the way he reeled off five frames to dispatch in-form Neil Robertson makes him a narrow favourite for their semi-final clash.