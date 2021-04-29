Willow Smith tells her mother and grandmother why she is polyamorous

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Singer Willow Smith has revealed she is polyamorous.

Smith, daughter of Hollywood star Will Smith, made the announcement in the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which she hosts alongside her mother and grandmother.

She told Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris she enjoyed the freedom allowed by polyamory.

It is defined as being in more than one romantic relationship at a time.

Smith, 20, said: “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

“So, I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?

“Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships, or why marriage, why divorces happen, is infidelity.”

Smith’s grandmother, Banfield-Norris, 67, said to her polyamory “feels like it’s really all just centred around sex”.

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an ‘entanglement’ with another man while married to Will Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Smith, known for songs including Whip My Hair and Wait A Minute!, said it can help couples who have different desires.

She said: “Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, ‘just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’

“And so that’s kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a non-sexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

Pinkett Smith, 49, said she “totally” understood her daughter’s stance. Last year she admitted an “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina while married to Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star husband Will.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, she said: “I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. And I know there is a lot of beauty that sits outside of the conventional boxes.”

Red Table Talk is a Facebook Watch production.