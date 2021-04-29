Commute turns into zoo trip as alligator and cow delay traffic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cow and an alligator caused traffic delays during separate incidents in which the animals took the roads of Texas.

The cow was spotted at around 8am moving along Interstate 10 in east Houston, stopping traffic during morning rush hour.

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a pedestrian tried to catch the cow with a rope.

The sheriff office’s livestock unit later arrived at the scene and was able to get the cow to a nearby cemetery, where it was loaded onto a trailer and reunited with its owners.

Great work by our Livestock Team. Cow was rescued, no harm. Owner was on scene. All lanes open. #HouNews https://t.co/v5hcEEPmWZ pic.twitter.com/PgzinaNPrK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 28, 2021

The cow, which was unharmed, had escaped from a nearby farm.

A few hours later, a not fast but furious alligator parked itself on the side of a busy bridge near the Houston suburb of Baytown.

At least one lane of traffic was blocked as several officers, including members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, placed a rope around the reptile’s neck.

After the alligator was wrestled and spun on the ground, officers held it down as its mouth was taped shut.

It was reported that the alligator was put in the back of a truck and was taken to a nearby waterway, where it was released.