Premier League talking points with Manchester City on brink of title

New Premier League champions could be crowned this weekend if results go in favour of leaders Manchester City.

But there are other issues also to be decided between now and the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points heading into the games.

Time to party for Pep?

Kevin De Bruyne and his Manchester City team-mates could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City earned plenty of plaudits for their Champions League semi-final win at Paris St Germain on Wednesday and they could host the second leg having secured their third Premier League title in four years.

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off knowing victory will give them one firm hand on the trophy.

The championship will be confirmed if current holders Liverpool can then win at Manchester United on Sunday – although it is surely only a matter of time before City are crowned.

Can Reds rally for top four?

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to get the upper hand in the final clash between Liverpool and Manchester United this season. (Phil Noble/PA)

Victory for Liverpool at Old Trafford would also help serve their own tempered ambitions for the season.

Jurgen Klopp may not have been able to steer the Reds to a successful title defence but a place in the top four, and with it Champions League qualification for next season, is vital.

Although four points off the pace heading into the weekend, the trip to face rivals United is the only game Liverpool have left against a side currently in the top half and a positive result could set them up nicely to crash the party.

Hammers not nailed on

West Ham United manager David Moyes will want his side to end a two-match losing run when they head to Burnley. (Paul Childs/PA)

That opportunity to move closer to the top four for Liverpool could come if fifth-placed West Ham fail to return to winning ways at Burnley.

The Hammers have lost their last two after a win over Leicester seemingly had them on course to challenge for Champions League qualification.

David Moyes takes his side to Turf Moor on Monday night knowing they could be as low as seventh in the table and will be keen to make sure a superb season does not tail off.

Now or never for Fulham

Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola may expect a busy afternoon when he comes up against local rivals Chelsea. (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Fulham are bottom of the current form table, with a draw at Arsenal their only point from the last five games.

Scott Parker still has just enough time to continue an unlikely challenge to keep the club in the division – but a tough west London derby away at in-form Chelsea awaits.

The Blues have been flying under Thomas Tuchel but could make changes here with the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid four days later.

Have Baggies left it too late?

Sam Allardyce led West Brom to a 3-2 win over Wolves earlier this season. (Carl Recine/PA)

If Fulham’s position is precarious, West Brom have all but teetered over the edge and back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Sam Allardyce picked up his first win as Baggies boss against Wolves and they head into a weekend where they face their local rivals sitting nine points from safety.

An upturn in results and performances appears to have come too late for West Brom but a third win in five games could move them above Fulham and keep any lingering hopes alive.