Nicolai Von Dellingshausen out in front in Tenerife

World number 571 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen will take a three-shot lead into the third round of the Tenerife Open after another day of low scoring at Costa Adeje.

Von Dellingshausen added a second round of 62 to his opening 64 to reach 16 under par, with Spain’s Pep Angles on 13 under following a second round of 64.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson carded a course record of 61 to share third place on 12 under with Australia’s Scott Hend, Spain’s Eduard Rousaud and Finland’s Kalle Samooja.

Ties his lowest round as a professional ✍️ #TenerifeOpen | @Workday — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 30, 2021

“It was just another great day in the office today,” Germany’s Von Dellingshausen said.

“I played well tee to green, made a couple of good putts, but just stiffed a lot more (approach shots) than I did yesterday and made the crucial up and downs.

“I’ve been working on staying in the present a lot more and I think that’s one of the biggest achievements and what I took from Austria on the Sunday (starting four off the lead and carding a 74).

“I’m a thinker, I like being in the future or in the past so it’s a big challenge for me to stay in the present moment and I think I’ve done that a lot better the last two days.”

A shot at 59.@scottjamieson54 sets a new course record 61 (-10) 👏#TenerifeOpen pic.twitter.com/28Nd7HHVC6 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 30, 2021

Jamieson had an outside chance of the second 59 in European Tour history when he covered his first 13 holes in eight under par, but parred the next three holes before making birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“It’s such a funny game,” the Florida-based Scot said. “I just did the simple things well and holed a couple of nice putts at the right time to get momentum on my side.

“The five par fives are all gettable here. If you take care of business there and you are playing well there are plenty of chances.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson carded a superb 61 in the second round of the Tenerife Open (Kenny Smith/PA)

“I hope I get something nice from the club (for the course record), I will soon find out! It’s a nice accolade but I would prefer to have a trophy at the end of the week.

“Off the tee yesterday I wasn’t particularly good. I was better today, only hit one shot that didn’t really feel like it was in play. Hopefully those feelings I was having today can roll into the weekend.”

First-round leader Thorbjorn Olesen slipped five shots off the lead after adding a 69 to his opening 62, while Northern Irish teenager Tom McKibbin missed the cut on his professional debut despite a second consecutive 70 leaving him two under par.