Emily In Paris begins production on second series

Production has started on the second season of Emily In Paris, as Netflix revealed the show was its most popular comedy series of 2020.

The series, about an ambitious American marketing executive who lands her dream job in the French capital, has been a hit for the streaming service.

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

The romantic comedy, which stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park, was sampled by 58 million people, Netflix said.

A video shared on social media shows members of the cast talking about how excited they are to return for a second series, which will be filmed in Paris, St Tropez and other locations.

Netflix said on Twitter: “Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you’re going to love what they’re working on for Season 2, which is now in production!”

The company announced in November last year the show would return for a second series.

Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce #EmilyinParis will be returning to @netflix for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!… pic.twitter.com/T71F0JKmjh — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) November 11, 2020

The first series was nominated for a Golden Globe, while star Collins was also nominated.

Collins said: “As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way.

“It’s an honour to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh.

“Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

Creator Darren Star added: “From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris.

“The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travellers and live vicariously through our cast.

“We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on season two.”