Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

The European Union’s 27 nations gave the green light on Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle’s larvae on the market as a “novel food”.

The move came after the EU’s food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat.

Today we published our first full safety evaluation of #InsectFood, within the framework of our work on #NovelFood applications. What are the main challenges of assessing #insects as food and will Europeans take to insect food? Stay tuned! https://t.co/dUYMwsxDEy — EFSA (@EFSA_EU) January 13, 2021

Researchers said the worms, eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the European Commission said.

Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation calls insects “a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibres and minerals”.

Following Tuesday’s approval by EU states, a regulation authorising dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.