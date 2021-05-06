British and Irish Lions pen pics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named his 37-man squad for this summer’s South Africa tour.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Gatland’s selections for a trip that is highlighted by three Test matches against the world champion Springboks.

Backs

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)



Stuart Hogg has been impressive for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Position: Full-back

Age: 28

Club: Exeter

Caps: 85

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Scotland captain will challenge strongly to make the Lions Test team.

Liam Williams (Wales)

Position: Full-back/wing

Age: 30

Region: Scarlets

Caps: 71

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Huge success on the Lions’ 2017 New Zealand tour, and his form has not waned.

Anthony Watson (England)

Position: Full-back/wing

Age: 27

Club: Bath

Caps: 51

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Outstanding and consistent form makes a Test team place highly likely.

Josh Adams (Wales)

Position: Wing

Age: 26

Region: Cardiff Blues

Caps: 32

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, his finishing ability is unquestioned.

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Position: Wing

Age: 20

Club: Gloucester

Caps: 9

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Burst on to the Test scene this season and made a blistering try-scoring impact.

Duhan Van Der Merwe (Scotland)

Position: Wing

Age: 25

Club: Edinburgh

Caps: 10

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Eight tries in 10 Tests underlines the finishing ability of the South Africa-born wing, who qualifies for Scotland on residency.

Bundee Aki (Ireland)



Position: Centre

Age: 31

Province: Connacht

Caps: 31

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: A real left-field selection by Lions boss Gatland, but the Ireland centre is an experienced campaigner.

Elliot Daly (England)

Position: Centre

Age: 28

Club: Saracens

Caps: 52

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Another surprising selection, given his poor form in the recent Six Nations, but he has Lions experience.

Chris Harris (Scotland)

Position: Centre

Age: 30

Club: Gloucester

Caps: 28

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Outstanding for Scotland in the Six Nations this season, and deserves his Lions chance.

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)



Position: Centre

Age: 27

Province: Leinster

Caps: 52

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: The form centre in this season’s Six Nations is on course for a Lions Test spot.

Owen Farrell (England)

Position: Fly-half/centre

Age: 29

Club: Saracens

Caps: 93

Lions Tests: 4

Form guide: Proven Lions pedigree in 2017, but struggled for form during this season’s Six Nations.

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Position: Fly-half

Age: 31

Club: Northampton

Caps: 92

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Favourite for the Lions Test fly-half role after starring for Wales in their Six Nations title-winning campaign.

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Position: Fly-half

Age: 28

Club: Racing 92

Caps: 55

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Playmaker who shone for Scotland in the Six Nations. Magical on his day.

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 32

Province: Munster

Caps: 89

Lions Tests: 5

Form guide: Hugely-experienced player who was key for the Lions in New Zealand four years ago. Test place likely.

Ali Price (Scotland)

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 27

Club: Glasgow

Caps: 42

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Has landed one of the Lions scrum-half roles following a solid season with Scotland.

Gareth Davies (Wales)

Position: Scrum-half

Age: 30

Region: Scarlets

Caps: 62

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Possesses searing pace and an eye for tries, he can change games in an instant.

Forwards

Wyn Jones (Wales)

Position: Prop

Age: 29

Region: Scarlets

Caps: 35

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Impressive during Wales’ Six Nations title campaign this year. Strong Test team claims.

Mako Vunipola (England)

Mako Vunipola makes the squad (Ashley Western/PA)

Position: Prop

Age: 30

Club: Saracens

Caps: 67

Lions Tests: 6

Form guide: Had his share of injuries, but offers an enormous amount of quality and experience.

Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Position: Prop

Age: 28

Caps: 16

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Impressed for Scotland this season through admirable consistency. Deserves his Lions chance.

Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

Position: Prop

Age: 25

Club: Glasgow

Caps: 38

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Solid performer for Scotland this season, who is part of a strong Lions front-row contingent.

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Position: Prop

Age: 28

Province: Leinster

Caps: 49

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Currently shades the contest for a Test team place.

Andrew Porter (Ireland)

Position: Prop

Age: 25

Province: Leinster

Caps: 37

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Behind Furlong in the pecking order for Ireland and Leinster, but a player who consistently impresses.

Ken Owens (Wales)

Ken Owens, pictured, has been included by Warren Gatland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Position: Hooker

Age: 34

Region: Scarlets

Caps: 82

Lions Tests: 2

Form guide: Returned from injury to shine in this season’s Six Nations. An experienced leader.

Jamie George (England)

Position: Hooker

Age: 30

Club: Saracens

Caps: 59

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Key Lions Test team performer in 2017, and will have a thirst for more action in South Africa.

Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

Position: Hooker

Age: 27

Club: Exeter

Caps: 31

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: A destructive forward who is a handful for any opponent. Will relish his Lions chance.

Maro Itoje (England)

Position: Lock

Age: 26

Club: Saracens

Caps: 48

Lions Tests: 3

Form guide: Likely to be among the first names on Gatland’s Test team-sheet. World-class.

Jonny Hill (England)

Position: Lock

Age: 26

Club: Exeter

Caps: 9

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Continues his rapid emergence on the international scene with his Lions selection. All-action performer.

Courtney Lawes (England)

Position: Lock

Age: 32

Club: Northampton

Caps: 87

Lions Tests: 2

Form guide: Currently sidelined through injury, but should be back in action soon. Could make a major Lions contribution.

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, captain)

Welcome back, Skipper 💪 1997, 2001 – Martin Johnson2005 – Brian O'Driscoll2009 – Paul O'Connell 2013, 2017 – Sam Warburton 2021 – Alun Wyn Jones (C)#LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/7cdzEZzP7g — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 6, 2021

Position: Lock

Age: 35

Region: Ospreys

Caps: 148

Lions Tests: 9

Form guide: Gatland’s choice as captain is the squad’s most experienced player. Fourth Lions tour, and remains in peak form.

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Position: Lock

Age: 29

Province: Ulster

Caps: 63

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Will be an important part of the squad. Vastly-experienced and a possible midweek team captain.

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Position: Lock/back-row

Age: 29

Province: Munster

Caps: 22

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Consistency personified for Munster and Ireland. Will be in Test team shake-up.

Jack Conan (Ireland)

Position: Number eight

Age: 28

Province: Leinster

Caps: 28

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Outstanding in Leinster colours over an extended period. Strong performer.

Tom Curry (England)

Position: Flanker

Age: 22

Club: Sale Sharks

Caps: 33

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: One of the world’s finest players on current form. Appears a Test team certainty.

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Position: Flanker

Age: 31

Region: Ospreys

Caps: 85

Lions Tests: 1

Form guide: One of the most naturally-gifted forwards in world rugby. Strong in all departments.

Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Position: Flanker

Age: 29

Club: Edinburgh

Caps: 41

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: This season’s Six Nations player of the tournament who is rightly among Gatland’s back-row riches.

Sam Simmonds (England)

Position: Number eight/flanker

Age: 26

Club: Exeter

Caps: 7

Lions Tests: 0

Form guide: Overlooked by England boss Eddie Jones since 2018, but is arguably the Premiership’s most consistent player.

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Position: Number eight/flanker

Age: 30

Club: Bath

Caps: 86

Lions Tests: 4

Form guide: Test team certainty. Back to his very best, which will be a concern for the Springboks.