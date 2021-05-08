Alfred Schreuder stays upbeat after Barca’s draw with LaLiga leaders Atletico

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barcelona will not give in on the LaLiga title despite dropping two points in the 0-0 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid, according to assistant boss Alfred Schreuder.

Barca’s draw sees them remain two points behind Atletico in the table and also hands the initiative to Real Madrid, who know a win at home to fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday would see them join the leaders on 77 points.

But Schreuder, in charge with Ronald Koeman serving a touchline ban, remained positive.

He said: “We know we now have to rely on results from other games. We’ll see what Real Madrid do against Sevilla.

“We know that it’s not in our hands, but it’s still possible to win LaLiga. We’re there – where we wanted to be three months ago.

“We knew it would be a very difficult game, no doubt. We had a good chance with Leo [Lionel Messi] in the first half, another with [Ousmane] Dembele in the second.

MEDICAL NEWS | Sergio has a facial contusion with an upper maxilla fracture and is progressing favorably. His recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/meltM8XvMw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2021

“We had the ball. We knew that Atletico would be very defensive. Yes, we had some problems in the first half. We could have won today. We had the chances to win.”

With defences on top, home goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a series of fine saves to deny the visitors, with Messi and Dembele going closest for the home side.

Barcelona suffered some bad injury news with midfielder Sergio Busquets taken off with a facial injury which was later diagnosed as a fractured upper jaw.

Big effort from our players at the Camp Nou 💪 pic.twitter.com/OEazfZJDtQ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 8, 2021

Atletico boss Diego Simeone and defender Mario Hermoso both took the positives from an away draw against one of their title rivals.

Simeone said: “We have done a great job.”

Hermoso added: “We completed a fantastic game and now we have to keep going.”