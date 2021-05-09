Garrick Higgo completes Canary Islands double with Tenerife win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo cruised to his second victory in three weeks with the aid of a hole-in-one in the final round of the Canary Islands Championship.

Higgo, who won the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open a fortnight ago, aced the par-three seventh at Golf Costa Adeje in a closing 64 to finish six shots clear of Australia’s Maverick Antcliff.

The 21-year-old left-hander’s winning total of 27 under par was just two shots outside the European Tour record set by compatriot Ernie Els in 2003 and meant he was an incredible 68 under overall for the three-week Canary Islands swing.

🚨 HOLE IN ONE 🚨@garrick_higgo just made the first hole in one of his professional career! He now leads the #CanaryIslandsChampionship by six shots. pic.twitter.com/ixkiXkSy0T — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2021

Higgo took a two-shot lead into the final round and had already doubled his advantage by playing the first six holes in two under before holing out with a nine iron on the short seventh.

Ireland’s Niall Kearney was part of a five-way tie for fourth on 19 under after threatening to card the second 59 in European Tour history.

An eagle, nine birdies and a bogey in his first 16 holes left Kearney needing to play the final two in two under, but he could only par the eighth and ninth to return a superb 61 and equal the course record.