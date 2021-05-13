On this day in 2006: Liverpool beat West Ham in extra time to win FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat West Ham in a thrilling FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The Reds lifted the trophy for the seventh time with a 3-1 win on penalties after the match had finished 3-3 after 90 minutes and a goalless period of extra-time.

The Hammers took an early two-goal lead thanks to Jamie Carragher’s own goal and Dean Ashton’s close-range strike, before Djibril Cisse quickly halved Liverpool’s deficit before half time.

Steven Gerrard lashed home an equaliser at the beginning of the second half but Paul Konchesky’s left-wing cross floated over the back-pedalling Pepe Reina and into the net at the far post to restore West Ham’s lead after 64 minutes.

The Hammers looked destined to win their first FA Cup since 1980, but Gerrard riffled home an unbelievable first-time strike from 30 yards out in the second minute of injury time to make it 3-3 and force an extra half an hour.

There were no further goals in extra time and in the shoot-out Reina saved the penalties of Bobby Zamora, Konchesky and Anton Ferdinand.

Dietmar Hamann, Gerrard and John Arne Riise all scored from the spot for Liverpool, with only Teddy Sheringham finding the net for West Ham.