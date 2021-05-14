Olivia Rodrigo sets fire to curtains in video for new break-up song Good 4 U

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Olivia Rodrigo burns down the bedroom of a former boyfriend who has wronged her in the music video for new single Good 4 U.

The 18-year-old shot to worldwide fame with the release in January of single Drivers License, which topped the charts in the UK and US.

Rodrigo, who is from Southern California, followed it up with the track Deja Vu and has now released another song about a break-up, in which she sings: “Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily, you found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks.

“Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

“And good for you, I guess that you’ve been working on yourself, I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped.

“Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl.”

The teenage star plays into the perception of herself as a wounded former girlfriend as she is seen taking revenge by flooding her ex’s bedroom and setting fire to the curtains.

The video, directed by Petra Collins, also shows classic high school tropes of dancing with cheerleaders in a school gymnasium and walking through the locker room.

She is then seeing knocking items off the shelves in a supermarket, before selecting a can of petrol and a bag of cheddar popcorn, as she sings into the shop’s CCTV camera.

Power ballad Drivers License spent nine weeks at the top of the UK singles chart and broke the record for fastest song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

The track sparked rumours of a love triangle between Rodrigo, star of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, her co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 21, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.

Rodrigo and Bassett were first rumoured to be dating last year but they never confirmed they were a couple, and Disney fans assumed they had split up in the summer after Rodrigo referred on TikTok to a “failed relationship”.

Bassett was photographed having lunch with Carpenter shortly afterwards.

Rodrigo will perform Good 4 U on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and debut album Sour will be released on May 21.