Richard Bland claims maiden European Tour title at 478th attempt at The Belfry

An emotional Richard Bland defeated Guido Migliozzi in a play-off to win his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after a dramatic finish to the Betfred British Masters.

Bland parred the first extra hole at The Belfry after Migliozzi three-putted from long range to become the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history.

The 48-year-old carded a superb final round of 66 to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par, but looked in danger of cruelly being denied victory by the fast-finishing Migliozzi.

Richard Bland is a European Tour winner!!!#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/7n2ifSkxbp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021

Birdies on the 15th and 16th gave Migliozzi a share of the lead and he then found the green in two on the par-five 17th, but missed from five feet for birdie after lipping out from long range for an eagle.

Migliozzi’s tee shot on the 18th plugged in the wet grass on the edge of a bunker but, after receiving a free drop, the 24-year-old hit his approach into a greenside bunker and got up and down to force extra holes.

England’s Eddie Pepperell had taken a one-shot lead into the final round but the 2018 champion could only manage a closing 73 to fall back into a tie for 11th with tournament host Danny Willett.

48 years old 🆚 24 years old.477 events 🆚 59 events. It's playoff time at The Belfry.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/vOCLoo1Y51 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, the top-ranked player in the field, held a share of the lead after birdies on the second and third, but the world number 45 eventually signed for a 71 to finish joint eighth with compatriot Calum Hill and Edoardo Molinari.