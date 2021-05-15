West Ham see Champions League hopes hit by Brighton draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

West Ham’s Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow despite a fine late equaliser from Said Benrahma against Brighton.

The game burst into life in the final 10 minutes, with Danny Welbeck scoring a breakaway goal for Brighton in the 84th minute, which was cancelled out three minutes later by Benrahma’s curling shot.

The point from the 1-1 draw means the Hammers are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with only two matches to play.

Leeds swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place.

After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished the Clarets after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.

58’ Comes on as a substitute77’ Scores his first goal79’ Scores his second goal🔥 Rodrigo is on fire! pic.twitter.com/sKe5QBByTD — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021

The result gave Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa before Dean Smith’s side head to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in their 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham.

Nathan Tella (right) celebrates scoring Southampton’s second goal (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The 21-year-old came off the bench to net Saints’ second, while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho, his maiden goal for the Cottagers.

Che Adams scored a first-half opener for Saints, while substitute Theo Walcott restored their two-goal advantage with a clinical finish eight minutes from time.