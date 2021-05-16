On This Day in 2010: England beat Australia to win ICC World Twenty20 title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England ended 35 barren years without a trophy with almost anti-climactic ease in Barbados as Paul Collingwood’s men sunk Australia by seven wickets in the ICC World Twenty20 final.

A fine performance in the field restricted Australia to a below-par 147 for six before England’s second-wicket pair Craig Kieswetter (63) and Kevin Pietersen (47) led the charge to a victory which came with three full overs to spare.

“This is a very special moment. The guys deserve everything they’ve got today,” said Collingwood, who had the privilege of hitting the winning runs after England’s two South Africa-born batsmen had got out with victory in

sight.

Paul Collingwood lifted the Twenty20 trophy in Barbados (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“We’ve won a World Cup, and you can never take that away from us. We thoroughly deserve the victory, because of the way we’ve played throughout the tournament.”

Australia had eased into the final unbeaten before stumbling disastrously to eight for three, but David Hussey (59) oversaw a well-crafted recovery.

Kevin Pietersen starred for England in Barbados (Rebecca Naden/PA)

But the resulting total never looked enough, and in the end England made it seem woefully short.

Kevin Pietersen, still on a high after flying home mid-tournament to witness the birth of his first child, soon showed he was once again at the top of his form and Australia had no answer, hastening their defeat with some sloppy work in the field and occasionally ill-directed bowling.

Pietersen duly claimed the player of the tournament award, and said: “It is incredible really – it’s one that will only sink in in a few weeks’ time or when I see my little boy to hold.”