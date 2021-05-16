Alisson wonderland for Liverpool as Tottenham turn up heat on European rivals

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Liverpool kept their Champions League hopes alive thanks to goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s late header while Tottenham boosted their chances of a Europa League place with victory over Wolves.

West Ham’s top-four bid appears to be over after they were held at Brighton and Everton lost ground in the race for a top-six finish by losing at home to Sheffield United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Last-gasp Alisson rescues Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, right, headed a stoppage-time winner at West Brom (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Goalkeeper Alisson’s stoppage-time header kept Liverpool on course for a top-four finish after snatching them a 2-1 win at relegated West Brom. The Brazilian became only the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League and the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal in the club’s history. Alisson’s late intervention keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind third-placed Leicester with two league games to play.

Tottenham bounce back

Proper performance. Good win. Two left to finish strong. pic.twitter.com/lR1oLEbiRm — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 16, 2021

Tottenham stayed on course for a Europa League place after brushing aside Wolves in a 2-0 home win, in which they also hit the frame of the goal three times. It was their third Premier League win in four matches under interim head coach Ryan Mason and the perfect tonic to the criticism they received following their defeat at Leeds the previous week. Harry Kane struck his first goal in a month and his 22nd in the top flight this season to stay level with Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Toffees come unstuck

Daniel Jebbison celebrates after scoring Sheffield United’s winner in his first Premier League start (Alex Panting/PA)

Everton lost ground in the race for a Europa League place after their surprise home defeat to relegated Sheffield United. Blades teenager Daniel Jebbison scored the game’s only goal on his full Premier League debut to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side three points behind Tottenham and West Ham, who are sixth and seventh respectively, with two games remaining. It was a club record-equalling ninth home defeat of the season for the Toffees and Ancelotti described his side’s performance as “embarrassing”.

Hammers’ top-four bid all but dashed

"We're still going to be upbeat. This season has been a pleasure to be a part of." 🗣 @_DeclanRice ⬇️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 16, 2021

West Ham’s hopes of securing a Champions League place appear to be over after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday. David Moyes’ side were on course for a top-four finish after beating Leicester at home last month, but have paid the price for registering only one win in five matches since. The Hammers must overcome a five-point deficit between themselves and Chelsea with just two games remaining and must now focus on securing a Europa League place.

Leeds keep foot on the gas

🤩 When it hits the 79th minute and you start slowing down… pic.twitter.com/EQ2XPFwFiI — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 16, 2021

Leeds are hell bent on finishing their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years with a flourish and maintained their impressive form on Saturday in a comfortable 4-0 win at Burnley. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are as full of running as they were at the start of the season and continue to play some exhilarating football in their bid for a top-half finish. Club record signing Rodrigo has been dogged by injury in his first season in England, but his two-goal cameo off the bench at Turf Moor served as a reminder of his world-class talent.