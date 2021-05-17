Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steph Curry clinched the Western Conference’s eighth seed – and this season’s scoring title – as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry, 33, dropped 46 points in the runaway win to become the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan achieved the feat aged 35 in 1998, with an average of 32 points per game.

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth.

46 PTS | 7 REB | 9 AST Unreal performance from @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/EXNEOVFPzf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 16, 2021

The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday.

Our 17 wins since April 7 are the most in the NBA. Next up: Play-In at Boston. pic.twitter.com/F8ZMdnHJ8Z — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 16, 2021

Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.

The New York Knicks outlasted the Celtics 96-92 on the back of 22 points from RJ Barrett to clinch fourth spot in the east.

It marks New York’s best finish since they earned the second seed in 2013.

🎵 @JordanClarksons drops 33 off the bench as the @utahjazz clinch the NBA's best record for the first time in franchise history! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wUjLQrWRsR — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2021

The Utah Jazz wrapped up the top seed in the west with a dominant 121-99 win over the Sacramento Kings.

They finished the season just one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who sealed second place by eking past the play-in bound San Antonio Spurs 123-121.

Meanwhile in the east, the Brooklyn Nets also finished just one game behind the conference leaders after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109.

The Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers rounded out the winners on the final day of the regular season.