Biden expresses ‘support’ for ceasefire in Netanyahu call

The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The call between the two leaders came on the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.
Mr Biden’s move signals US concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic demands for an immediate ceasefire.
