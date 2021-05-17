Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
Biden expresses ‘support’ for ceasefire in Netanyahu call

By Press Association
May 17, 2021, 10:50 pm
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The call between the two leaders came on the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Mr Biden’s move signals US concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic demands for an immediate ceasefire.

