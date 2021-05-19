Fauci and Oprah among Webby winners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed, Dua Lipa, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have won honours at the Webby Awards, which recognise the best internet content and creators.

The Webby Person of the Year went to Dr Fauci for using digital and social media to spread credible and factual Covid-19 information.

DuVernay won the Film and Video Person of the Year trophy for her efforts creating a database to diversify Hollywood.

This year marks the 25th anniversary Webby Awards, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. It was hosted by actor and activist Jameela Jamil, with appearances from Naomi Watts, Padma Lakshmi and Gayle King, among others.

Dua Lipa earned two video awards (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a unique year for the internet. It’s that one thing that has kept us connected all year,” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards.

“Our winners are a testament to that, really. They’ve kept us connected in so many different ways. They’ve informed us — like Dr Fauci — uplifted us and helped us spark global movements as well.”

The awards started in 1996 by recognising websites and have grown to embrace new technologies, from apps and software to social media and games. This year, organisers added virtual and remote experiences.

Ahmed and Day won acting awards for Sound of Metal and The United States vs. Billie Holiday respectively. Johnson’s use of social media earned him a special achievement award, as did chef Jose Andres, who was recognised for tackling food insecurity.

Gordon Ramsay was another to pick up a Webby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other winners include Oprah’s Book Club, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, We Are George Floyd, and the podcasts Pod Save America, The Motherly Podcast by Kristen Bell, and Jemele Hill is Unbothered.

Dua Lipa earned two video awards for Hallucinate and Dua Lipa Has New Rules for Covid Dating. Colour of Change’s #JusticeForFloyd Campaign won the Webby Award for public service and activism. Neil deGrasse Tyson won a Webby for his science and education podcast. British chef Gordon Ramsay, the band BTS and actor Jennifer Garner were among Webby winners voted on by the public.

This year also marks the inaugural special achievement award — the Webby Anthem Award — which was awarded to Pharrell Williams for his work towards racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.